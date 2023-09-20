Nedjelja, 19 listopada, 2025

Nezaobilazni putni gadgeti za svakog (modernog) putnika

Boris Plavljanić - 0
Putovanja danas više nisu samo pakiranje odjeće, fotoaparata i putovnice. Uz tehnologiju koja je postala sastavni dio naših života, moderni putnici imaju pristup nizu...
Helpdesk

Bolji način za ažuriranje upravljačkih programa (drivera) u Windowsima 11

Boris Plavljanić - 0
Održavanje upravljačkih programa (drivera) ažurnima jedna je od najvažnijih radnji za postizanje stabilnosti, performansi i kompatibilnosti računala. Upravljački programi služe kao poveznica između vašeg...

Imate li uljeze na svom Wi-Fi-ju? Evo kako ih odmah otkriti

5 savjeta za SSD koji će trenutno ubrzati vaše računalo

Nakon što kupite novi Android uređaj, obavezno promijenite ove postavke!

Windows ne uništava SSD-ove. Ali evo što zaista može – i zašto bi vas to trebalo brinuti

Moj Windows PC je ”zaglavio” u tamnom načinu rada? Evo rješenja!

Kako unutar Windowsa obrisati datoteku koju koristi neki drugi program?

Odlični savjeti za poboljšavanje signala i brzine interneta sa hotspota!

Optimizacija Android uređaja za bolje korisničko iskustvo i manje naprezanje očiju

Uključite ovu skrivenu mogućnost i ubrzajte svoje računalo!

Proton Authenticator: zašto biste trebali koristiti 2FA aplikacije?

Što zapravo znače svi ti rezultati testiranja internetske brzine?

U ovim slučajevima ipak je bolje ne nadograditi na SSD!

Evo zašto je kreiranje particija na diskovima i dalje dobra ideja!

Otišli ste u drugu državu? Kako na brz i jednostavan način promijeniti postavke unutar Google Play Trgovine?

Kako ukloniti Copilot i ostale AI alate iz sustava Windows?

Kako postaviti prepoznavanje govora na Windowsu?

Različiti načini na koje možete isključiti svoje računalo

Kako riješiti problem sa žutim trokutom upozorenja za diskove na računalu?

Google Maps dobiva novu pametnu opciju “Ask Maps”

Luka Knežević - 0
Google Maps planira uvesti novu funkciju pod nazivom „Ask Maps“, koja bi mogla korištenje aplikacije učiniti znatno zanimljivijim. Evo što donosi. Ako Google Maps koristite...

U ChatGPT-ju moći ćete imati interakciju s aplikacijama kao što su Booking i Canva!

Gemini 2.5 Computer Use: Googleov AI koji preuzima miš i tipkovnicu

Google Poruke će od sada cenzurirati kontroverzne videozapise

Meshnet ne napušta NordVPN

Bitcoin ponovno na povijesnom vrhuncu – novi rekordi na tržištu kriptovaluta

Luka Knežević - 0
Zagreb, 5. listopada 2025. Bitcoin je ponovno ušao u povijest. Cijena najpoznatije svjetske kriptovalute premašila je 120.000 američkih dolara, a na pojedinim burzama dosegnula...

Kako prepoznati i izbjeći kripto-prijevare

Kripto industrija slavi nakon što je Trump pomilovao tvorca “Silk Road”

Kriptovalute i regulacija: Utjecaj na globalni financijski sustav i potreba za regulatornim okvirima

Uvod u blockchain i kriptovalute

Xiaomi predstavio BE10000 Pro router s ugrađenim M.2 slotom za SSD

Luka Knežević - 0
Kineska tvrtka Xiaomi je najviše poznata po svojim pametnim telefonima i tabletima, ali imaju oni i nešto drugačije proizvode u ponudi. Jedan od njih...

Snaga prenosivosti: Zašto su prijenosni zvučnici neizostavan gadget

Boris Plavljanić - 0
U svijetu u kojem nas glazba prati posvuda - od jutarnjeg trčanja do vikend-izleta - prijenosni zvučnici postali su jedan od najpopularnijih tehnoloških dodataka...

Zbogom USB stickovima: Zašto su ove moderne alternative jednostavno bolje

Luka Knežević - 2
Kada ste zadnji put koristili USB stick? Ako morate malo razmisliti, niste jedini. Godinama je USB memorija bila nezaobilazan alat za brzi prijenos podataka...

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 bežična tipkovnica na solarni pogon

Luka Knežević - 0
Logitech je izgradio status jednog od najvećih proizvođača računalne periferije. Od uredske do igraće opreme, stolica, slušalica, miševa, tipkovnica, Švicarci znaju svoj posao. Najnoviji...

USB može raditi višestruka bootanja i dijagnostiku računala uz ove alate

Luka Knežević - 0
USB ima klasičnu upotrebu kao uređaj za pohranu i većina nas na njega samo smješta dokumente i ostale vrste datoteka. Prava je šteta da USB...

Pametni satovi su po pitanju osjetljivih podataka i praćenja prava noćna mora

Luka Knežević - 0
Sve je više ljubitelja pametnih satova i oni kao uređaji sve bolje kotiraju na tržištu. Poznato je da u njihovim promocijama možete čuti brojne informacije...

ADATA predstavila SSD-ove koji stanu u džep

Luka Knežević - 0
Od ADATA-e, jednog od najvećih proizvođača SSD-ova na svijetu, dolaze nam zanimljive igračke. Naime, radi se o minijaturnim prijenosnim SSD-ovima dizajniranim za one koji...

Recenzija Soundcore AeroFit 2 slušalica

Luka Knežević - 0
Bežične slušalice s koje se stave na uho za neke će uvijek biti odličan odabir, dok će drugi zazirati od njih. No Soundcore AeroFit...

PlayStation Store na PlayStationu 3 nije radio neko vrijeme, no sada je sve u redu

Luka Knežević - 1
Svi vi koji pratite gaming scenu, svjedoci ste kako proizvođači konzola nakon nekog vremena počnu s ukidanjem podrške za svoje starije konzole. Prisjetimo se...

Lenovo Legion Go 2 nadmašuje MSI Claw A8 u ranim benchmark testovima s AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme čipsetom

Luka Knežević - 0
Na internetu se pojavio novi video koji prikazuje drugačiji prototip Lenovo Legion Go 2. Iznenađujuće, dugo očekivana OLED prijenosna konzola za igranje iz Lenova...

Tekući metal u PlayStationu 5 opet izaziva probleme

Luka Knežević - 0
Prije dvije godine u javnost je dospjela vijest kako držanje PlayStation 5 konzole u vertikalnom položaju može dovesti do izlijevanja tekućeg metala koji služi...

Microsoft i Asus otkrili svoju prvu ručnu konzolu

Luka Knežević - 0
Nakon mnogih najava, curenja informacija i glasina vezanih uz uređaje, Microsoft i Asus su konačno predstavili dva nova ROG Ally ručna prijenosna računala ili...

Nintendo Switch 2: poboljšanje u odnosu na ”jedinicu” u svakom pogledu!

Luka Knežević - 0
Nintendo Switch 2 je izašao na tržišta širom svijeta. Ono što se obećavalo prije izlaska i što smo mogli slušati u proteklim mjesecima, su...
Microsoft pojasnio što korisnici Windowsa 10 mogu očekivati od Microsoft Defendera

Luka Knežević - 0
Stupio je na snagu kraj podrške za Windowse 10 i njegovi korisnici više neće dobivati ažuriranja. Ako ste se već prijavili ili se namjeravate prijaviti...

Microsoft najavljuje velike promjene: Što se danas događa s Windowsom 11 moglo bi promijeniti sve

Luka Knežević - 2
Microsoft je danas najavio “nešto veliko” za Windows 11, svega dan nakon što je završila podrška za Windows 10. Najave upućuju na AI revoluciju...

Jedan od načina za zaobilaženje obavezne prijave na Microsoft račun u Windows 11

Luka Knežević - 0
Microsoft je prošli tjedan otežao život korisnicima sustava Windows 11 pooštravanjem pravila za nove instalacije sustava Windows 11, zahtijevajući sve strožu upotrebu Microsoft računa. U...
AI Copilot stiže na Samsung TV-e, a zatim i na LG

Luka Knežević - 0
Microsoftov AI želi dominirati vašim radom i zabavom, sada i u vašem dnevnom boravku. Ako vam je već dosta neumoljivog širenja AI asistenata poput Microsoft...

Osvježavanje monitora: 144Hz vs. 240Hz vs. 500Hz – koji odabrati?

Luka Knežević - 0
Stopa osvježavanja jedna je od prvih specifikacija na koje PC gameri obraćaju pažnju kada biraju monitor. Veća frekvencija u pravilu znači glađu sliku i...

Samsung predstavlja prvi Micro RGB na svijetu – novi standard u vrhunskoj TV tehnologiji

Luka Knežević - 0
Micro RGB donosi iznimnu preciznost boja zahvaljujući LED elementima manjima od 100 mikrometara, mijenjajući pravila igre u segmentu ultra-premium zaslona Zagreb, 13. kolovoza, 2025. –...
Ove naredbe trebao bi znati svaki korisnik Linuxa!

Luka Knežević - 0
Uspomene koje traju – kako sačuvati sigurnosne kopije podataka koji nemaju podršku

Luka Knežević - 0
Predstavljeni prvi Wi-Fi 8 čipovi – evo što donose

Luka Knežević - 0
Google Maps dobiva novu pametnu opciju “Ask Maps”

Luka Knežević - 0
Tko bi mogao naslijediti Tima Cooka na čelu Applea?

Boris Plavljanić - 0
Preuzmite AOMEI Backupper Standard besplatno i izvršite sigurnosnu kopiju svojih podataka

Luka Knežević - 0
Ovaj pametni telefon ima 20000 mAh bateriju i 48 GB virtualnog RAM-a

Luka Knežević - 0
Microsoft pojasnio što korisnici Windowsa 10 mogu očekivati od Microsoft Defendera

Luka Knežević - 0
Microsoft najavljuje velike promjene: Što se danas događa s Windowsom 11 moglo bi promijeniti sve

Luka Knežević - 2
Predstavljen Apple M5 – moćniji, brži i pametniji

Luka Knežević - 0
Jedan od načina za zaobilaženje obavezne prijave na Microsoft račun u Windows 11

Luka Knežević - 0
Nezaobilazni putni gadgeti za svakog (modernog) putnika

Boris Plavljanić - 0
iPhone 17 Pro Max recenzija – vrijedi li prelazak?

Luka Knežević - 0
Wi-Fi postaje špijun: prepoznaje vas i bez mobitela

Luka Knežević - 0
Novi Android napad krade 2FA kodove u sekundi

Luka Knežević - 0
Strojno kodiranje i ”byte” kodiranje, u čemu je razlika?

Luka Knežević - 0
Ove verzije sustava Windows uskoro više neće dobivati ažuriranja – i ne, ne radi se o Windowsu 10

Luka Knežević - 0
Microsoft lansirao ograničenu seriju “Windows XP Crocsica”

Luka Knežević - 0
Xiaomi predstavio BE10000 Pro router s ugrađenim M.2 slotom za SSD

Luka Knežević - 0
Windows 10 dobiva podršku sve do 2032. – i to zahvaljujući besplatnom alatu UpDownTool

Luka Knežević - 0
